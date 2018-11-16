Bonnyrigg boys’ social frost bite to raise cash and awareness of homelessness

The Burnbrae Primary pupils raising money for Social Bite held their ‘Wee Sleep Out’ at the weekend, raising more than £3,600 for the homeless charity.

The P5 pupils Cosmo MacDougall, Cole Hood, Lachlan Johnson, Ollie Willis and Robert Hodge (all aged 9) spent the night together in Robert’s back garden, enduring a night in the cold to raise money for the charity.

Nine year old mates Robert Hodge, Cole Hood, Ollie Willis, Cosmo MacDougall and Lachlan Johnson get themselves ready for The Wee Sleep Out in the garden in Bonnyrigg.'''Picture by Stewart Attwood

Cosmo said: “We’re proud that we all managed to sleep outside for the whole night and raise money for Social Bite.

“It was really windy, noisy and wet but my dad put tarpaulin up as a shelter so at least we didn’t get completely soaked.

“It wasn’t too cold with all of us huddled together but it was very uncomfortable. I was glad when we woke up and went inside. I can’t believe people have to live like this. It made us all think about how lucky we are.

“I was able to sleep all day the next day in my cosy bed and it’s so sad that not everyone has a home they feel safe and secure and warm in.

“So we hope that by us doing this for just one night can help other people.”

Around 5,000 youngsters across Scotland slept out last weekend in support of homeless charity Social Bite. The Wee Sleep Out, a national awareness-raising fundraising campaign, has been backed by children aged 8 to 16 who are passionate about ending homelessness in Scotland as part of the Year of Young People 2018.

From Stornoway to the Scottish Borders, Arran to Ayrshire, Wee Sleep Outs took place up and down the country, with schools, clubs, families at home and youth groups all backing the campaign.

Alice Thompson, co-founder of Social Bite, said: “For so many young people to give up their warm beds for the night is incredible, and I’m overwhelmed by how many children have backed our movement to end homelessness in Scotland during the Year of Young People 2018.

“I’d like to extend a thank you to every single person who took part and organised their own Wee Sleep Out last weekend.

“The money raised will make a huge difference to those who need it most.”