Bonnyrigg charity secures staff funding

Bonnyrigg charity Bright Sparks has secured its staff funding for the next three years.

The children’s additional support needs group, based at the former Bonnyrigg Leisure Centre, is delighted to have obtained this funding from Children in Need.

Announcing the news on Monday, Bright Sparks chairwoman Louise Gough said: “We are delighted that Children in Need has awarded Bright Sparks another three year grant for £120,012 which is our third consecutive three-year funding package.

“It’s a huge recognition of their belief and support in our project and a fantastic effort from the volunteers who have made this possible.”

Last month Bright Sparks officially opened its outdoor play areas, completing the incredible transformation of its home. The charity, which has over 172 families registered, moved in to the former Bonnyrigg Leisure Centre building in 2016.