Bonnyrigg Christmas lights fundraising target reached

Bonnyrigg man Davie Brown has reached his fundraising target of £30,000 for Marie Curie from donations by visitors to his Christmas lights display at his home.

There was a mix of sadness and pride as he took down the lights at his Polton Street home for the last time recently, after 11 years of thrilling locals young and old.

The 62-year-old decided to call time on the local tradition after his wife Ann passed away last year. But he was delighted that this year’s collection raised £6,000 for charity, breaking through his target of raising £30,000 in the 11 years.

He said: “It’s brilliant. I never thought I would do it. People have surprised me. It’s the most we have raised in a year.

“I’m proud. It was a big goal for me this year. Marie Curie are checking the books to see how much we have raised, so it could be more. We will have to wait and see.

“The wife and I used to do it all ourselves. But it’s too costly and takes to much time myself. I would like to thank everyone who gave me a hand this year. It was much appreciated. And thank you to all the public for their generosity. It has opened my eyes to what community spirit is all about.”

Davie handed out an incredible 8,500 bags of sweets to kids this past Christmas.

The lights have now been taken on by Poltonhall Gala Day Committee, as part of the local community council.

Davie added: “The lights came down in the last fortnight and the community council came and took them.

“It was quite emotional. Between that, operations I have had recently and the wife dying, it was a lot to take.

“I’m happy the lights will still be used. They bring bairns happiness. That’s what it’s for.

“I’m not sure where they are putting them. I think they are using a garden, similar to what I did.”