Bonnyrigg comes together for community day

The Bonnyrigg Community Day at the Lasswade Centre on March 30 proved to be a resounding success with over 2000 people coming through the doors to find out more about their local community.

The event was part of a partnership between Bonnyrigg Rose Community Football Club and Midlothian Council’s Communities Team, which secured funding from the Scottish Government Place Standard Conversation Fund.

Performers at the Bonnyrigg Community Day at the Lasswade Centre.

Trisha Sime, Bonnyrigg Rose Football Club development manager, explained more about the day.

She said: “The aim of the day was to raise the profiles of local groups and organisations and encourage residents to have conversations based on the Place Standard tool with a focus on fun and enjoyment too.

“Students from Lasswade High were trained on using the Place Standard tool and engaged with attendees at the event to find out how they felt about the area, covering topics like schools and amenities to roads and green spaces.

“The feedback will be used to inform local priorities and as evidence for funding bids.

The Bonnyrigg Community Day at the Lasswade Centre.

“The day also provided an excellent opportunity to showcase local talent, with live performances from KIC Dance, Kevock Choir and Friday Night Music Project.

“We were delighted to have over 25 stalls advertising local opportunities; from new hobbies to volunteering vacancies. Groups are already reporting an increase in numbers having had a presence at the event.

“The catering was provided by Horizon’s Café, a Dalkeith based recovery café, this was their biggest outside catering deal to date and they did a fantastic job keeping up with the demand.

“The day finished with the presentation of the local schools football derby tournament trophy to Hawthornden Primary.”

Young footballers at the Bonnyrigg Community Day at the Lasswade Centre.

If you’d like to find out more about what’s happening locally in Bonnyrigg, or get involved in future projects, email Catherine.Duns@midlothian.gov.uk or Trish@bonnyriggrose.org.uk