With Bonnyrigg man Davie Brown calling time on his Christmas lights display, readers have sent in their photos from over the years.

The spectacular spectacle at Davie’s Polton Street home has thrilled locals young and old for 11 years, while also raising £24,000 for Marie Curie. But following his wife Ann’s passing in August, Davie no longer feels he can continue. He will donate his extensive light collection to Poltonhall Gala Day for the community to enjoy for years to come.

Laura Diamond sent in this photo of Davie Brown's Bonnyrigg Christmas lights.

Susan Crawford said: "My daughter Alena loved visiting Davie and his family. Most authentic Santa around, the lights will be sorely missed by the town. As you can see she was warmly welcomed to play in the garden too."

Julie Allan sent in this pic from a visit to see Davie Brown's Christmas lights this year, she said, "Here are some pictures from our wee visit to Santa tonight. My little girl and her friends loved it."

Susan Ryan sent in this pic of Davie Brown's Polton Street Christmas lights.