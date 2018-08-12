Bonnyrigg playwright/ actor’s Fringe run

A Bonyrigg playwright/ actor’s latest play begins a week-long run at the Fringe on Monday.

Jack Elliot wrote and stars in Death is the New Porn, which follows Tom, Nina and Michael; three Edinburgh vigilantes who crave the thrill of murder to avenge victims of brutal crimes.

Jack’s writing credits include, One, Two, Three, Yippee (a play set in Woodburn), as well For the Love of Cousins which was toured around Scotland last year. His newest play Bed, Baths and Jaundice is currently under development and is set to debut early next year.

Death is the New Porn, at theSpace @ Venue45, 63 Jeffrey Street, August 13-18, 10.40pm. Suitable only for ages 18 and over. Tickets: £8-£10, from here, and 0131 510 2381 or 0131 226 0000.

There is a special ticket offer on Monday, August 13. For half price tickets quote ‘Walnut Whip’.