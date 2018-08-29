Bonnyrigg Post Office’s future still uncertain

With just over four weeks until the SPAR in Bonnyrigg is due to close, no new home for the post office situated inside the store has been found.

The Polton Street shop will close on October 1, leaving the town without a post office.

A Post Office spokeswoman said: “We understand how important Post Office services are to communities such as Bonnyrigg. Although we have had some local interest in running this branch, we are unable to comment further at the moment. Customers should be assured that we have been working hard to find a solution and keep any break in service to a minimum.”

Local MSP Colin Beattie (SNP), local MP Danielle Rowley (Lab) and Midlothian Council leader Derek Milligan (Lab) have all told the Advertiser they are in contact with the Post Office and are doing everything they can to keep the service in Bonnyrigg.

When the closure was announced in May C J Lang, the SPAR wholesaler for Scotland, blamed rising costs in the retail sector for the decision to close the Polton Street store after 20 years of trading.