Two of Bonnyrigg’s main roads will be closed for the coming weeks, hitting an already under pressure road network in the town.

From Monday, July 2, Dundas Street and Cockpen Road will be closed for repairs for six weeks while Scottish Gas replaces a mains along this route.

During that time The Borders Buses 339 service will be unable to serve Bonnyrigg, only going as far as Midlothian Community Hospital.