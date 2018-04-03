Book fairies take over village

Pupils from Newtongrange Primary School were recently out and about in the village hiding books to pass on the joy of reading to others.

The pupils became ‘book fairies’ placing books for all ages, donated by the Midlothian Library Service, in various places across Newtongrange for locals to find. People are encouraged to put the book back where they found it after reading it, and comment on the school’s Twitter page.

Lisa Stables of the Co-Op helps the children

Debby Crossan, depute head teacher at the school, said: “We have one ‘reading rep’ from each class and they have been involved every step of the way. They then took on the role of the fairies themselves hiding the book within Newtongrange.”

Pupils Jay, Faith, Chloe and Grace

. Mrs Michaels of Newtongrange Primary with pupil Cian hide a book in the bread aisle of the Co-Op.

Newtongrange Book Fairies from Newtongrange Primary School out and about in Newtongrange where they leave books for strangers to find.