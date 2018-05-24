BREAKING NEWS- Bonnyrigg store to close

It has been revealed today that the SPAR store in Bonnyrigg is to close in October.

C J Lang, the SPAR wholesaler for Scotland, blamed rising costs in the retail sector for the decision to close the Polton Street store after 20 years of trading.

A statement from the company said: “Despite these best endeavours and the effort shown by staff, the store in Bonnyrigg is in a position where it cannot continue as a sustainable SPAR business.

“The decision to close a store has been a very difficult one, but we will consult with Bonnyrigg employees and will do all we can to minimise possible redundancies.”

The company is also working closely with the Post Office to try and find an alternative location to maintain service to the local community after the SPAR store closes on October 1.

CJ Lang’s statement added: “We would like to thank all our customers and staff for their loyalty and support over the 20 years we have traded in Bonnyrigg.”