Breastfeeding support highlighted at Midlothian Council

Councillors noted the good work and continued support the council gives to employees and the wider community who are breastfeeding.

At the full council meeting last week, councillors heard employees who are breastfeeding can use a specially created ‘wellness room’ on the ground floor of Midlothian House, which has a chair to support them and a fridge for storing breast milk. Baby changing facilities are in the accessible toilets also.

Council premises, including libraries, are designated as ‘Breastfeeding Friendly’.

Other initiatives include developing a guidance note about the workplace rights of breastfeeding mothers. Support groups have been set-up and further work is underway on the local barriers to breastfeeding.

Midlothian Council’s depute council leader, Cllr Jim Muirhead said: “The full Council approved a motion by Councillor Kelly Parry to report on what measures are in place to support mothers who are breastfeeding.

“We are pleased to note the examples of good practice and we resolve to continue to look at ways of doing more to increase rates of breast feeding locally, among both staff and communities.

“It’s really important that we support breastfeeding women when they return to work with us. Having measure in place can make a big difference both to us as employers and our staff. For example, studies show it can reduce staff turnover and increase job satisfaction levels.”

Councillors agreed that a further update on progress will be heard in due course.