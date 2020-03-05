Budget settlement debated by Midlothian politicians

A row has broken out at Midlothian House over whether or not the council has received a rise in funding from the Scottish Government.

The Midlothian SNP Council Group welcomed what they claim is an additional £95 million from the Scottish Government for Local Government in the next financial year 2020/21. This, however, has been strongly denied by the Labour group, which currently leads the council with a minority administration.

SNP Group Leader Councillor Cath Johnstone said: “Midlothian Council now has an extra £ 1.597m to help maintain and grow essential services and to support our communities. It is vitally important that the administration do not simply waste this significant funding.

“SNP councillors will be looking for firm proposals as to how it will be spent but we will not support vanity projects or ‘business as usual’ with this additional funding.”

Midlothian Council unanimously set council tax at the maximum capped rate of three per cent plus inflation at 1.85 per cent, making 4.85 per cent in total for the year 2020/21.

SNP councillor Colin Cassidy added: “We did not regret voting to save jobs and services but now this additional funding will allow the administration to up its game.

“Together with cross party working we can deliver real benefits to our communities. Myself and my SNP colleagues have our own priorities as to how to invest this money and we will be making this clear to the administration and seeking consensus to achieve an effective use of the public’s cash.”

Council leader Councillor Derek Milligan (Lab) said: “It is absolutely not the case that Midlothian has an ‘extra’ £1.597m. This in fact represents the funding that the Scottish Government were attempting to avoid paying us for the work that they require us to carry out on their behalf.

“This is the equivalent of you being £100 short in your wage packet and being expected to thank your employer for eventually paying you what you are owed.

“We are saddened by the comments from SNP group leader, Councillor Johnstone, who appears not to appreciate that we have all moved on from the tired rhetoric she uses. Her fellow SNP councillors have worked with us and the Conservatives on a cross-party, co-operative basis for the last year on the budget we have just passed and we are committed to continuing on this basis.

“Cllr Johnstone makes no comment on the fact that we are still collectively facing a 17 per cent reduction in capital funding, which will have a huge impact on how we meet the challenges of providing facilities such as schools for our rapidly growing population.

“She is also silent on the issue of grade separation at Sheriffhall Roundabout, recently welcomed with much fanfare in this paper by her MSP colleague Colin Beattie, but now in some doubt again due to the budget deal.”