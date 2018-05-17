Burial charges for children waived

Midlothian Council last week decided to scrap burial charges for children aged 17 or under.

The move follows similar changes by other local authorities in Scotland. The new policy will ensure local people have equal provision, easing financial pressure in the most difficult of circumstances.

Councillor John Hackett (Lab), cabinet member for commercial operations, said: “I’m pleased that we have agreed to join other local authorities in abolishing child burial charges.

“Parents should not have the added financial worry of meeting burial costs at a time of unimaginable loss. By waiving these fees we can make a small but significant difference in extremely difficult circumstances.”