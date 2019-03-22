Burnbrae pupils show their Social Bite

Four of the five Burnbrae Primary pupils, who raised money for Social Bite with their Wee Sleep Out, attended a dinner in Edinburgh last week, after they were named in the homeless charity’s top 10 fundraisers in Scotland.

Cosmo MacDougall, Cole Hood, Lachlan Johnson, Ollie Willis and Robert Hodge held a Wee Sleep Out in Robert’s garden in November, as well as other fundraising activities, to raise more than £4000 for Social Bite. Unfortunately Robert couldn’t make it to the dinner last week.

Four of the five Burnbrae Primary boys who raised money for Social Bite in Midlothian with their Wee Sleep Out, were named in the top 10 fundraisers in Scotland for the homeless charity.

Cosmo’s mum Joanne MacDougall said: “It was a lovely end to their Wee Sleep Out journey, after being invited on stage at Sleep In The Park in December too.

“I just wanted to say thanks for the local support - I’ve no doubt this helped their cause.”