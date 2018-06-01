Bursary recipients decided

A diverse range of good causes and organisations carrying out important community work in Midlothian will receive a share of a £10,000 fund.

The successful 13 groups were selected from 98 high quality applications at the recent judges’ decision meeting, with groups from throughout the region represented in the submissions.

Run by CALA Homes, this is the first time that the scheme has included Midlothian, reflecting the developer’s ambitions to deliver long-term benefits to the communities in which it builds.

Philip Hogg, sales and marketing director with CALA Homes (East), said: “This year’s bursary has attracted a great number of inspiring causes from throughout the region. From community music projects to sports clubs, we have had a diverse range of groups apply.

“CALA is delighted to be able to provide funding to those who need it within the areas that we build and congratulate those who have been successful this year.”

Among the panel of judges was Advertiser editor, Janet Bee. Speaking after the panel meeting, she said: “Choosing the successful applicants for this year’s CALA Bursary has been no easy task – we had to cut 98 applications down to just 13, with all causes more than deserving.

“However, I do feel that we have chosen a selection that really represents our region and its people, and hopefully we will see how the bursary benefits these groups and the community in Midlothian over the coming year.”

The successful groups will now feature over the coming months in a series of features, shining a light on the work each group is doing.

They are: Roslin and Bilston Community First Responders, Penicuik Community First Responders, Young People’s Awards 2018, Dalkeith Midlothian Kinship Carers, Food Facts Friends Project, Rosslyn Bowling Community Club, Sweet Dignity Clothing Library, Lothian Sound, Roslin Family Fun Day, Beeslack Life Saving Club and Edinburgh College Development Trust.

Set up last December by Penicuik local June Horne, the Sweet Dignity Clothing Library has been awarded a grant of £1,000 as part of the CALA Homes scheme.

The library, which officially launched May 23 in Penicuik Town Hall, will provide a range of clothing and essential items free of charge to those in financial difficulty.

June said: “We are absolutely delighted to be awarded the sum of £1,000 as part of the CALA Homes Bursary Scheme.

“We set up the Sweet Dignity Clothing Library just before Christmas with the aim of supporting those in financial crisis. We are thrilled by the support we have received so far in getting it off the ground.

“This is the first grant that we have been given, all the money spent so far in setting up the library has come out of our own pocket or from donations.

“The funding will enable us to invest in sturdy rails and storage, as well as provide essential items for families such as clothing, home-starter kits and baby crisis packs. We also hope to work more closely with local schools.

“To be awarded the funding from CALA Homes is the icing on the cake, and made our launch even more of an occasion to celebrate.”