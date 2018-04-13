Bursary scheme proves popular

CALA Homes has seen applications pour in for its Community Bursary Scheme which aims to give back to the communities in which it builds.

A total of 97 applicants entered to gain a share of the £10,000 bursary, from a beekeeping group to a cheerleading team.

Recipients of the funding are currently being decided by a selection panel, consisting of CALA staff and Janet Bee, editor of the Midlothian Advertiser.

She said: “The calibre of entries this year has been very high. It is going to be a difficult task to narrow the list down to award grants. I’m looking forward to seeing the finalised list and how the funding will benefit Midlothian as a whole.”

Successful applicants will be notified in May.