Bursary spotlight shines on Midlothian causes

This week we continue our look at the worthy local recipients of the inaugural CALA Homes Bursary in Midlothian.

After careful consideration from a selection panel consisting of CALA staff and Midlothian Advertiser editor Janet Bee, the 13 successful recipients were awarded a share of £10,000.

Nina Sobecka and Jim Hiddleston, Rosslyn bowling club, with Victoria Bullock, Roslin family fun day

The three worthy causes highlighted this week show how much benefit their work is having on communities and how CALA’s donation helps.

Midlothian’s Young People Awards 2018 is a joint initiative by the Lord Lieutenant of Midlothian and Midlothian Council, in recognition of Scotland’s Year of Young People. The Cala Community Bursary donated £500 ahead of the inaugural awards presentation at Penicuik House in August.

The donation helped to source the trophies and prizes for those making an outstanding contribution to Midlothian life, in categories from caring and volunteering to arts and culture.

Ian Gardner, Deputy Lord Lieutenant, said: “We were thrilled to have received this funding ahead of our first awards ceremony.

“We hope to make this an annual event for Midlothian so this support really helps us with that ambition.

“The creation of the awards will also benefit other local groups in the area, since the winners are given a cash prize and will be able to donate some money to a local charity or organisation, of their choice, in Midlothian.”

Rosslyn Bowling Community Club, established in 1890, was another of the recipients of the bursary in Midlothian, picking up £1,000, which will encourage the community to get involved and to help with a junior academy.

Club secretary Jim Hiddleson said: “We’re setting out to prove that bowling can be an intergenerational and inclusive sport. We have players from ages eight to 80, and see every corner of the town get involved. The beauty of bowls is that you can play it at any age – so it’s a game for life.

“Our Try Bowls events have shown newcomers that bowls can be a modern, fun, and community spirited sport.

“And with their success, we’re now growing as a club – so it’s fantastic to have such support from CALA Homes that will keep Roslin fit and healthy.”

Roslin Family Fun Day organisers were awarded £1,000 towards the annual event from the bursary scheme.

Victoria Bullock, one of the organisers behind the celebration, said: “Roslin is a close- knit, intergenerational community which is growing, and this day is a great way for everyone - whether they’ve lived here all their lives or just moved here - to meet and celebrate.

“We’re absolutely delighted with the funding from CALA. It went directly towards funding inflatables for the kids - and some adults!”