Buses cancelled

Lothian Buses has cancelled all regular services for the rest of today due to the continued heavy snow in the area.

The company will make a decision at 4am tomorrow on whether or not services will resume. However, the airport bus is continuing to run.

A Lothian Buses spokesman said: “We encourage all our customers to heed advice from the Met Office on Yellow Weather Warnings and Scottish Government on Travel Advice. Do not travel.

“We have reviewed our service position for the rest of the day, assessing current road conditions with the predicted weather reports. The safety of all of staff and customers is of paramount importance and as a result we have made the decision that no services will run today. This includes any night services due to run this evening.

“Service provision for Friday will be reviewed at 4am tomorrow morning. In any case no services will operate before at least 6am on Friday. All customers should follow our social media feeds for more information which will be posted from 5am tomorrow morning. Please note - no further service updates will be posted until then.

“Airlink 100 will continue to run on a 15 minute frequency pending further reviews on weather and customer loadings.

“Our thanks go out to all of our staff - from drivers and engineers to customer services and administration who have made efforts to come in today in challenging circumstances.

“We appreciate this is frustrating and would also like to take this opportunity to thank our customers for their patience during these extreme weather conditions.”