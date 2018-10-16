Business event in Gorebridge

Ever thought about starting your own business, working for yourself or making money in your spare time? Maybe you could build on a hobby, interest or skill that you already have?

Business Gateway Midlothian offers a wealth of free advice and information to help you start your business. This includes business advice, networking opportunities, training workshops, routes to finance and sales and marketing advice.

To find out more, why not drop in on the Business Start Up Open Day in Gorebridge Library on Friday 2 November between 9.30am and 1pm? No appointment is necessary - it’s free and informal, and a great way to help take forward your business ideas.

You can also get more information by contacting Business Gateway Midlothian on 0131 271 3377 or email BG@midlothian.gov.uk Or visit Business Gateway online at www.bgateway.com/midlothian