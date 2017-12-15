Business expands premises

A growing Midlothian construction company has expanded its premises to cope with an expected rise in staff numbers in the coming years.

Despite tough market conditions since the market crash in 2008, construction company Crummock has experienced steady and profitable growth over the last few years, with the number of employees rising to over 350 and an expected turnover of over £35 million in this current financial year.

Crummock Scotland's base at Butlerfield Estate near Newtongrange.

To support this growth the company has added an additional 300m2 in a new two-storey office wing at its Butlerfield Industrial Estate HQ, capable of accommodating up to 40 additional office-based employees and charging points for electric vehicles.

The extension was opened on Monday by former Scotland rugby international Doddie Weir. Included in the extension are recycled JCB digging buckets as toilets and ditching buckets as sinks.

Crummock managing director, Bilston-born Derek Hogg said: “It was very positive, we have now got lovely new facilities. I’m sure the poor employees that used to be in Portakabins are most grateful. We have come from a company that started with nothing to one of the biggest employers in Midlothian.

“We have now got the space for future growth. We have got a lot of people based at the office and people on site that come to the office now and again, so the extra space is much-needed already.

Crummock Scotlands new office space.

“This will do us for quite a few years to come.”

Mr Hogg also revealed that the company has submitted a bid to be part of the Edinburgh tram extension project.

“We are excited about that and hopeful”, he said.

“We have definitely got the capability and experience. We did a lot of work as a sub contractor on the first tram project, we got on well with Edinburgh Council.”

Drew Hamill (Director) of Crummock Scotland with Doddie Weir as Doddie officially opens the company's new offices at Butlerfield Estate near Newtongrange.

Crummock was founded in 1991 and moved to its current home in 1993.