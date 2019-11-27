Business federation calls on next Midlothian MP to deliver for towns

Midlothian’s next MP must help deliver action on towns which works for local economies and communities, according to the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB).

The organisation launched its UK manifesto earlier this month, making the case for new funding for towns and high streets.

FSB East of Scotland are leader Ruth McKay said: “Over the last few years, Midlothian’s towns have been hit with a number of local closures. And there’s no end in sight as many big name brands announce restructuring programmes.

“That’s why we need to see the next UK Government allocate a fair share of the £3.6 billion towns fund to Scotland. This generational investment would allow us to find new uses for empty properties and help install low carbon infrastructure, like charging stations, in the centre of our local places.”

FSB’s manifesto also urges the next UK Government to close the mobile coverage gap between Scotland and England. In late October, UK Ministers announced a new deal with the mobile operators that the FSB says must deliver. Ms Mckay said: “Scotland’s patchy mobile coverage holds backs our businesses as well as making many local places less attractive to visitors and potential residents alike. For years, decision-makers have failed to address this issue – the next UK Government must not.

“The next Westminster administration must dramatically improve Scotland’s mobile coverage provision, closing the connectivity gap between Scotland and England.”

The FSB manifesto also calls on MPs to deliver an immigration system that meets the needs of local businesses.

Ruth McKay said: “Our next batch of MPs will likely need to make a number of important choices about the structure of a UK future immigration system.

“At every turn, we’re urging them to push for a regime that recognises Scotland’s demographic challenges and is user-friendly and affordable for smaller business.”