Breakfast meeting brings town together

Penicuik’s next business breakfast, in association with Crystal FM, will be held on Tuesday, May 29 at The Craigie (7.30am to 8.50am).

The inaugural meeting in The Craigie was dominated by a discussion on Penicuik First.

That is the name of the Business Improvement District (BID. The group’s treasurer Pauline Archibald outlined the project details. She said that a number of other towns in Britain were engaged in similar BID projects.

And she added: “Town centres are suffering and the BID is to encourage people to use their town centre businesses.

“Any town centre business pays in dependent on their rateable value and that money is then used to make the town centre a better place to be.”

Penicuik First’s AGM takes place on Wednesday, June 13. Pauline added: “This is a perfect opportunity to come along and see how your money is spent.”

To book a place at the business breakfast on May 29 contact Juan@thecraigie.co.uk.