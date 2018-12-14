Business drop-in event to be held in Dalkeith

Water Tower Cottage is the venue for business owners to meet with One Dalkeith next Monday, 3-7pm, to discuss the future well-being of the local business community.

The drop-in event will give business owners the opportunity to find out more about the plans and vision One Dalkeith has for the town, and to get feedback from businesses.

It will give businesses the opportunity to ask any questions about the research that is being undertaken, and how this will be used to help shape the future initiatives that may take place within Dalkeith.

There is also a community consultation currently taking place using the power of social media to reach local people. Working with independent researchers, The Place Team, hundreds of residents have already completed the survey for Dalkeith. Ros Halley from the Place Team, told the Advertiser: “Local people have not been shy in voicing their opinions and we’re also really pleased with the age range who has responded up to now.”

One Dalkeith chairman Douglas Strachan said: “It is important that all businesses take this opportunity to have their say in the future commercial wellbeing of Dalkeith. A number of businesses have already responded to the survey, but we need as many as possible have their say.”

To get involved go to - www.theplaceteam.com/contact/.