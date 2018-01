Business Gateway Midlothian will hold a Business Start Up Open Day on January 24 in Penicuik Library between 9.30am and 1.30pm.

No appointment is necessary - it’s free and informal, and a great way to help take forward your business ideas.

You can get more information by contacting Business Gateway Midlothian on 0131 271 3377 or email BG@midlothian.gov.uk Or visit Business Gateway online at www.bgateway.com/midlothian