Councillors have rejected planning permission for two fast-food outlets in Dalkeith.

Midlothian Council’s planning committee voted 8-4 today (Tuesday) against proposals for drive-thru units for KFC and Starbucks on ground next to the Tesco supermarket at Hardengreen.

Members turned down plans submitted by SC Dalkeith Ltd, of Glasgow, arguing that the twin development would create unacceptable traffic congestion in the area and place extra pressure on existing town centre outlets.