Finalists can nearly taste awards success

More than 30 businesses are celebrating after reaching next week’s finals of this year’s Midlothian and East Lothian Food and Drink Awards.

Organised by the Mid and East Lothian Chamber of Commerce, the awards are open to food and drink outlets, providers and producers in East Lothian and Midlothian.

This year’s award categories include Best Eatery in a Visitor Attraction, Takeaway of the Year, Café / Tea Room of the Year, Pub of the Year, Restaurant of the Year, Excellence in Customer Service, Most Innovative Product, Local Producer of the Year and Commitment to Developing Young Talent.

Chamber chief executive, George Archibald said: “East Lothian and Midlothian have an excellent base for growth in food and drink, with a wide range of primary produce, big name brands and international connections. The food and drink sector is a significant part of the region’s economy.

“The quality of entries to this year’s Midlothian and East Lothian Food and Drink Awards was incredibly high, which made the judging process challenging, but enjoyable.

“It was great to see the strength and diversity of businesses flourishing across the two regions and we believe the finalists reflect the very best East Lothian and Midlothian have to offer.

“Congratulations again to everyone that entered and I’d like to wish all the finalists the very best of luck.”

Restoration Yard, Bombay Spice, The Radhuni, Soutra Coffee House, Borthwick Castle and The Papermill are among the Midlothian entrants hoping to come out on top at the awards ceremony next Wednesday at Eskmills Venue in Musselburgh.

The finalists this year are: Best Eatery in a Visitor Attraction (sponsored by Royal Bank of Scotland): Archerfield Walled Garden, Bistro at the Brunton, Saltire Hospitality at Roslin Chapel – The Chapel Café, Restoration Yard, Secret Herb Garden.

Takeaway of the Year (sponsored by Costco): The Bombay Spice, Dino’s of Loanhead, The Filling Station, The Lobster Shack. Café / Tea Room of the Year (sponsored by Midlothian Innovation Centre): Giovanni Bistro, Lewis and Clarke, The Loft Café and Bakery, Soutra Coffee House.

Pub of the Year (sponsored by East Lothian Food and Drink Ltd): Laird and Dog, The Nether Abbey, Royal Mackintosh Hotel, Tweeddale Arms Hotel.

Restaurant / Bistro of the Year (sponsored by Business Gateway – Midlothian): Buenos Aires Café and Grill, The Campaign Room Bistro at Carberry Tower, The Paper Mill, The Radhuni, Osteria.

Excellence in Customer Service (sponsored by HR Dept Edinburgh and the Lothians): Dunmuir Hotel, Gigi’s Italian Restaurant, Hickory, Saltire Hospitality.

Local Producer of the Year (sponsored by Shawfair Park): Ross’s of Edinburgh Ltd, The Spice Witch, Stewart Brewing Ltd, William Robertson and Sons Ltd.

Most innovative New Product (sponsored by CATAX): Aye Pickled, MaRobert’s, The Old Curiosity Distillery, The Rocketeer Restaurant.

Commitment to Developing Young Talent (sponsored by DYW Edinburgh, Midlothian and East Lothian): Borthwick Castle, Carberry Tower Mansion House and Estate, Nether Abbey Hotel, Stewart Brewing Ltd.

Tickets for the awards ceremony on March 27 are £54 each including VAT and can be purchased online at www.melcc.org.uk.