Free seminars to start the new year on the right foot

Business Gateway Midlothian will hold free business seminars to help local businesses make 2018 their best year yet.

Covering all areas of business, the free seminars, which take place at Loanhead Centre on George Avenue, aim to help with everything from writing a business plan to tackling tax.

The first seminar is ‘women into business building a successful business’, on January 18 from 2-5 pm, where you can learn tools to develop confidence and manage your time.

On January 25 Business Gateway Midlothian will hold an ‘introduction to social media’ from 2-5 pm, where you can learn how to use Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn as powerful business tools to interact with customers.

And a two-day business start-up workshop will be held on February 3 and 4 from 10am to 4pm to help understand what you need to have in place to launch a successful business.

Jim Hiddleston of Business Gateway Midlothian, said: “Traditionally, figures show that the first few months of the year is a busy period for us as people consider making changes to their lifestyle, including fulfilling their dream of setting up a business.

“By engaging with our full range of services people gain access to support that gives them the confidence, knowledge and skills needed to turn their idea into a viable business and grow their enterprises.”

To find out more visit www.bgateway.com/midlothian or call 0131 516 7132.