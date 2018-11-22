Kieran is king of the castle for Borthwick

A venue manager in Midlothian has been named Tourism & Hospitality Hero for the Lothians and Borders.

Kieran Rose, who is front of house manager at Borthwick Castle, scooped the top prize in the Scottish Thistle Awards’ regional final at Prestonfield House in Edinburgh.

He will now progress to the national finals next March.

Borthwick Castle general manager Johanne Falconer said: “The Scottish Thistle Awards are the ‘Oscars’ for the hospitality industry in Scotland and we’re so proud and delighted that Kieran has rightly been recognised as amongst the best in the country.

“He is a real hero to us, not only for his tenacious delivery of seamless customer service with a consistent can-do attitude, but also due to dedication to his role whilst helping to look after his disabled parents at home.”

Kieran, who joined the castle team in February 2017, said: “The team at Borthwick Castle is a second family within which I’m encouraged to flourish professionally and personally.

“I’m thrilled to have been awarded this accolade and I’m looking forward to being in the final next spring.”