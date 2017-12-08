Make your Brexit concerns known

Local businessmen and women have been urged to make their concerns about Brexit known to the Scottish Government.

Mike Russell, the Minister for UK Negotiations for Scotland’s place in Europe, told delegates at a Brexit Breakfast hosted by Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber of Commerce that he needed information now while detailed talks were on-going.

The MSP conceded that uncertainty over the future was unsettling for business, large and small. Different business sectors, he argued, would have different issues and Mr Russell, speaking at the Dalhousie Castle event, detailed an example of the lucrative shellfish industry in his own constituency of Argyll and Bute. Firms, he said, need to get product quickly, sometimes overnight, to overseas destinations including Paris. Delays at borders could pose major difficulties and mean the loss of business. Even a two minute inspection for every lorry would mean massive queues and goods could perish.