Midlothian firm highlighted in probe of employers’ low pay

A Midlothian company has been named in a UK list of firms which have underpaid workers.

TLC Car Care in Dalhousie Buisness Park, Bonnyrigg, is one of 26 Scottish businesses which failed to pay the National Living and Minimum Wage, according to the UK Government.

The company’s payment arrears amounted to £7,522.43 between January 5, 2015, and January 2, 2017. A total of 129 workers were affected by the issue.

TLC Car Care lists its services as vehicle valeting, alloy wheel repairs, office cleaning and carpet cleaning.

UK Government Minister Lord Duncan said: “It beggars belief that some employers think they can get away with underpaying staff and tricking them out of the wage to which they are legally entitled. That’s why we are naming shaming and fining these companies. We won’t stop until every employee in Scotland is paid correctly.”