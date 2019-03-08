Midlothian firms benefit from scheme

The Scottish Government’s Small Business Bonus Scheme provided £3.1 million of support for Midlothian businesses in 2017/18 – up by 31.5 per cent on 2016/17.

The Small Business Bonus Scheme, delivered in 2008/09, supports local firms by reducing their rates liability or taking firms out of business rates altogether.

Midlothian South MSP Christine Grahame (SNP) said: “These figures prove the success of the Small Business Bonus Scheme for firms across Midlothian.

“Businesses in Midlothian have benefitted from £3.1m in rates support, providing stability for local jobs and communities and giving firms that valuable headroom to grow and thrive.

“While Labour and the Tories have no credible plans between them, the SNP is getting on with the job – creating a better business environment in Midlothian, boosting employment and creating a business environment where local companies can flourish.”