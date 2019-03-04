Midlothian Ladies Club launches new social enterprise

More than 100 local ladies came together recently at the Paper Mill Restaurant in Lasswade to celebrate the launch of the Midlothian Ladies Club Community Interest Company.

Members enjoyed bespoke Lady Sugar cocktails, mocktails and cupcakes by the Wee Cake Lady of Roslin. And the ladies were wowed by Sassy Von Sparkle’s Burlesque dancers.

Midlothian Ladies Club Launch Party. Photo by Lorraine Hogg, Bryans Farm Photography.

The Midlothian Ladies Club (MiLC) Facebook group was created in June 2018 by Claire Houston and Julia Iddir. Since then local ladies have been turning to MiLC for advice, support, help, recommendations as well as to share experiences and ideas.

Julia said: “MiLC is a little different from other Midlothian facebook groups mainly because of the positivity in the posts and a real emphasis on supporting and celebrating Midlothian ladies.

“This is helping new ladies feel welcome, not just to MiLC, but to Midlothian in general. There are now over 4000 Facebook group members and with a growing instagram following, mailing lists and a website coming soon, MiLC is expanding every single day.

“But Midlothian Ladies Club is so much more than just a Facebook group.

“MiLC is now a community interest company - a type of social enterprise - which means every penny of profit goes straight back into MiLC and the local community.

“MiLC started with exactly zero in the bank and we are hugely grateful for the support and generosity of Midlothian businesses and the encouragement from friends, old and new.

“There are lots of plans for other events over the coming months and a spectacular prize giveaway for when the Facebook page reaches 5000 members.”