Owners invest in £500,000 facelift to Pathhead hotel

Historic coaching inn, The Stair Arms Hotel in Pathhead, is undergoing a facelift as the owners invest £500,000 into a new look.

The 19th century country hotel began its renovation in January 2017 and has re-launched itself with a new look which aims to offer a warm welcome to visitors.

The Ramsay family have owned the hotel for over 25 years and wanted to revamp it to get ready for the next generation.

The Ramsay family commented: “We wanted to put our stamp on it by keeping the character of the original 1831 coaching inn but with a modern twist.”

The hotel has now acquired some new features such as a new coffee area for guests to enjoy a cup of coffee and some fresh, home-baking.

The owners also aim to give the outdoor patio a makeover for guests to enjoy some time in the summer sun.