Penicuik schoolgirls grab internship

SELECT, a trade body which represents the electro-technical sector in Scotland, is taking two Penicuik schoolgirls through a four-week internship .

Charlotte Hickey, 16, who attends Beeslack High School and Catherine Watret, also 16, a student at Penicuik High School were selected after expressing an interest in taking up the opportunity to learn more about the electrical trade through their schools.

Nicola Jengaenga, Employment Affairs Advisor at SELECT, said: “Charlotte and Catherine have done really well and have blossomed in their time here. They work well as a team and we’ve been learning from them – on things like social media – as they’ve learned from us.

“We believed that a four-week paid internship would offer more than the usual one week’s work experience. It provides more structured learning, while two fresh faces, new ideas, and a stronger connection with the communities we serve also aids SELECT.”

Catherine and Charlotte are currently halfway through the four week course and have rotated through different departments of SELECT, including reception – where they staffed the desk themselves for a busy Friday morning, membership and communications, and the organisation’s member benefit’s departments. They have also been put in charge of overhauling the induction presentation which all new members will now see.

Both girls are being paid for the duration of their placement with the organisation.