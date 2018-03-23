Redevelopment work in sight for Dalkeith opticians

A local opticians has set its sights on delivering world-class eyecare as work begins on its £200,000 redevelopment and extension.

Work on the major refit at Specsavers at Jarnac Court in Dalkeith will begin on Sunday and will provide new facilities with more space and services to customers

The store expansion will also see an extra test room added – with all rooms fully equipped with the latest equipment – and soundproof audiology room with the latest in audiology technology.

Craig Selbie, store director of Specsavers Dalkeith, says: “Having recently celebrated our 10th birthday, we are committed to providing our customers with the best possible service and hope that the investment in our new store will improve their experience and encourage more people to visit us regularly.

“With new state-of-the-art equipment and an increase in test rooms available, I’m delighted to say that the store is moving into the future of eyecare.”

As well as making up to 50 more appointments available per week, the revamp will see customers being offered an extended range of Specsavers’ own and designer frames to choose from.

It will also continue to offer Digital Precision Eyecare, selecting and fitting customers’ glasses, using imaging software on tablet devices.

The store will be closed from Sunday (March 25) and will re-open to the public on April 5.

The grand launch unveiling the completed new store is scheduled for April 14.