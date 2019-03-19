Travelodge plans to open in Dalkeith

Travelodge plans to open a hotel in Dalkeith as part of its Scottish expansion plans, investing £6 million and creating new jobs.

The company is looking to boost its current portfolio of 45 hotels with a further 21 across Scotland, creating 380 new jobs.

Pascal Bamford, Travelodge district manager, said: “Dalkeith has been selected as one of our key locations. We are actively looking for the ideal site to open our first hotel there. This will represent an investment of £6m and a job creation of 15.

“It’s also great news for the local economy as Travelodge customers spend double their room rate with local businesses during their stay which equates to a multi-million spend annually.”