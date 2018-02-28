Weather update: Job centres closed

The Department for Work and Pensions has announced that all job centres in areas affected by adverse weather be closed until 12pm tomorrow (March 1).

The announcement comes after areas across the Central Belt and east coast were issued with a red weather warning for snow until 10am tomorrow.

The affected sites are: Aberdeen (Ebury House), Arbroath, Banff, Barrhead, Bathgate, Bellshill, Blairgowerie, Cambuslang, Castlemilk, Clydebank, Cowdenbeath, Cumbernauld, Cupar, Dalkeith, Dingwall, Drumchapel, Dumbarton, Dundee, Dunfermline, East Kilbride, Elgin, Eyemouth, Falkirk, Forfar, Forres, Fort William, Fraserburgh, Galashiels, Glenrothes, Govan, Grangemouth, Greenock, Hamilton, Hawick, High Riggs, Invergordon, Inverness, Johnstone, Kilbirnie, Kirkcaldy, Kirkintilloch, Kirkwall, Lanark, Laurieston, Leith, Lerwick, Leven, Livingston, Montrose, Motherwell, Musselburgh, Newlands, Paisley, Partick, Penicuik, Perth, Peterhead, Portree, Rutherglen, Shettleston, Sitrling, Springburn, St Andrews, Stornoway, Wester Hailes, Wick.

DWP confirmed that payments due to be made tomorrow would still go through, but all scheduled appointments would have to be postponed, and rescheduled for a later date,

