Buying more woodland

Friends of Leadburn Community Woodland (FLCW) will purchase 23 acres of woodland from Forestry Enterprise Scotland, thanks to£41,000 from the Scottish Land Fund.

The woodland adjoins the group’s existing community owned woodland near Leadburn and, once in community ownership, will allow it to improve access to the site, develop new paths and expand the range of volunteering activities on offer to local people.

Its chairman, David Sales, said: “The money will be used to buy an extension to our community woodland. We plan to fell trees on part of the site and restore it to a raised bog. This will allow us to open up views to the Moorfoots; we already have fine views of the Pentland Hills. A path will now be created around the bog to increase the variety of walks available. We will also be able to add information signs at access points to the site.”