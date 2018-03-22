By-election vote takes place today

Penicuik goes to the polls today (Thursday) in a council by-election which could see a change of administration at Midlothian Council.

The balance of power is up in the air following the death of Labour councillor Adam Montgomery in January, leaving Labour and the SNP each with six seats and the Conservatives on five.

Among those standing is former Provost Joe Wallace (SNP), who lost his seat at last year’s council elections. Labour’s candidate is Vivienne Wallace, Murdo Macdonald will stand for the Conservatives and the Green candidate is Helen Armstrong.

Returning Officer for Midlothian Kenneth Lawrie said: “Please use your vote as it’s your chance to elect a councillor representing your interests locally.”

On the ballot paper voters will be asked to rank candidates from one to four, with one being their first preference and four being their last preference.

Check out the Advertiser Facebook page on Friday for a planned Facebook live broadcast from the declaration at Ladywood Leisure Centre, which is expected at around 1pm.