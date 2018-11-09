Cabinet secretary and Midlothian MSP visit Penicuik paper making museum

Local MSP Christine Grahame and Cabinet Secretary for Culture and Tourism, Fiona Hyslop MSP, recently visited Penicuik Paper Making Heritage Museum to learn more about the museum’s work in preserving this aspect of Penicuik’s heritage.

The museum, based at Pen-y-Coe Press on Bridge Street, first opened in September 2017, with former paper makers and other members of the public donating photographs, pictures, information and items for display.

The collection, curated by volunteers, demonstrates Penicuik’s 300 years of paper making history, ending with the closure of the last mill on the Esk, Dalmore, in 2004.

Commenting Ms Grahame (SNP) said: “It was fascinating to learn more about Penicuik’s paper making heritage from the volunteers there given how formative this industry was to the development of the town and community. I myself remember visiting Dalmore Mill on rag day in my youth.

“With the last mill closing in 2004, the paper making industry is not too distant a memory for many including myself but this will change as time goes on and younger people may well not be aware of the local area’s industrial history.

“The museum and its dedicated volunteers fulfil a vital role in ensuring the memories from this time are preserved for future generations.

“It also gives people a chance to learn about the actual process of paper making in a hands on way, indeed myself and the Cabinet Secretary had a go ourselves.”