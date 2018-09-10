Call for volunteers to help Gorebridge green group

Environmental community group Greening Gorebridge has a number of volunteer opportunities for people to get involved in helping their local community.

To become an upcycling and repair - which involves sewing and sharing your skills with others to show them how to repair clothing and textiles, plus designing items from upcycled textiles, as wells assisting at clothes swaps, repair cafe events and upcycling workshops - volunteer email jaimie.macdonald@gorebridge.org.uk.

For community fridge volunteer email sam@gorebridge.org.uk. This role involves collecting food from donors, promoting the fridge locally and assisting with events that support the fridge.

And to enquire about the role of cycle ride assistant email michaela.jackson@gorebridge.org.uk. In this role you would support the ride leader in teaching and group management, help organise and engage participants and carry out checks on bikes before ride.