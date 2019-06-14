Campaign to tackle fly-tipping launched

The Scottish Conservatives have launched a new campaign to tackle fly-tipping.

Last year, Police Scotland recorded just 61 fly-tipping offences across the country, despite environmental bodies suggesting the true total is more than 60,000. The Scottish Conservative campaign will tackle the scourge of fly-tipping by strengthening Scottish legislation and increasing the use of Community Payback Orders for those who fail to pay fines.

Miles Briggs, Scottish Conservative MSP for Lothian, said: “Fly-tipping is bad for the environment and can pose a real hazard to local communities.

“The fall in the number of recorded fly-tipping offences shows that SNP Ministers are simply not doing enough to tackle the problem.

“Scottish Conservatives have proposed giving local authorities the powers to make perpetrators clean-up after themselves.

“This has the potential to deter people from fly tipping and also reduce the cost to councils for clean-up costs.”