Cardboard King trophy on a hat-trick

The third Peter Brownlee Memorial Cup will take place on May 26 at New Victoria park, home of Peter’s beloved Newtongrange Star.

The Tesco Hardengreen worker, who passed away in 2017 at the age of 51 from a heart attack, was know affectionately by staff and customers as the ‘Cardboard King’.

Peter had been with the company since 1988, starting as a trolley attendant at the then William Low in Dalkeith, before moving to the Tesco Hardengreen store when it opened in 2000.

Callum Anderson, community champion at Tesco Hardengreen said: “We are so excited to announce that following the success of the Peter Brownlee Memorial Cup over the last two years, this will now be an annual event.

“We all miss Peter so much, but know he will be looking down and smiling knowing that we are running this in his memory again.”

Callum now hopes to encourage local football teams to take part in this year’s Peter Brownlee Memorial Cup.

He said: “We are now taking entries for local teams. We are running 7-a-side games, but teams should have 10 members to allow for subs.

“There will be 20 teams, and all players must be over 16. To enter please email 2387@uk.tesco.com.

“Once we have confirmed your place we will then ask you to pay £70 into our Just Giving Page. You must do this within 14 days to secure your place in the tournament.”

Peter’s former colleagues are now busy raising money to pay for the tournament. Callum added: “The staff team are currently working hard to fundraise to cover the cost of essential overheads for the tournament. If anyone who knew Peter would like to make a small donation to help us along our way, you can do so at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Peter-brownlee-2019.”