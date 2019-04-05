Celebrate Midlothian’s amazing young people – it’s time to nominate your heroes!

Do you know a young person living, working or studying in Midlothian, or perhaps a youth group whose contribution to their local community deserves to be recognised?

The Midlothian’s Young People Awards 2019 are now open for nominations in five categories. This follows on from the launch of the inaugural awards last year, held to mark the Year of Young People.

These awards are organised by Midlothian Council in conjunction with the Lord Lieutenant of Midlothian, with support from Midlothian Young Ambassadors.

The five award categories reflect the various positive contributions of young people to Midlothian.

The categories are: Caring and Volunteering; Local Community; Sport and Physical Activity; Arts and Culture; Achievement in Learning.

Each winner will receive a trophy, certificate and a cash prize to be gifted to a Midlothian community group or local charity of their choice.

In addition to the five category awards, there is also a sixth Midlothian prize that will be awarded to an overall winner from amongst the winners in all the categories. This award was won last year by Newbattle High School pupil and gymnast Ellie Russell, who represented Scotland at the Commonwealth Games.

Ellie said: “It was absolutely fantastic to receive the award last year, especially as it was voted for by those in the community who supported me so much on my journey.

“It was really great to see so many other young people recognised for the amazing things they are doing too.”

Other 2018 winners were Zac Treacy who was awarded the Local Community prize; Swara Suliman who won the Caring and Volunteering award; Blair Henderson picked up the Sports and Physical Activity award; and Cory Cummings who won the Achievement in Learning award. The National Mining Museum Scotland Youth Panel were also winners, picking up the Arts and Culture Award.

Midlothian’s Lord Lieutenant, Sir Robert Clerk, said: “Following the success of last year’s inaugural award, and working in partnership with Midlothian Council and Midlothian Young Ambassadors, I am delighted that we are able to hold Midlothian’s Young People Awards again for 2019.

“I would encourage everyone to nominate a young person for their achievements in one of the award categories, so that, once again, we can highlight and celebrate the wonderful contributions made to life in Midlothian by our inspiring young people.”

Councillor Jim Muirhead (Lab), cabinet member for education and children’s services, said: “The Midlothian’s Young People Awards have been created to highlight the fantastic achievements of inspirational young people in the area.

“These awards also enable us to hear about the incredible journeys they took to get there.

“I would urge friends, families, educational establishments and other groups working with young people to get involved by nominating anyone whose efforts they feel should be acknowledged.

“Positive contributions deserve celebrating.”

Midlothian’s Young People Awards are sponsored by Cala Homes, Dalkeith Country Park and Restoration Yard, Hunters Coaches, Procure Wizard and MacTaggart Scott.

Nominations for each of the awards can be made by individuals, youth organisations, schools and colleges and employers. The judging panel consists of a young person and representatives in the community for each category. Nominees should be aged eight-26.

Copies of the nomination forms will be available in Midlothian schools, libraries and leisure centres. Nominations can also be made online on the Midlothian Council website at www.midlothian.gov.uk/MYPA.

The closing date for nominations is Friday, May 31, 2019.

Winners will be announced at a special awards ceremony, hosted by Midlothian’s Lord Lieutenant, Sir Robert Clerk, at Penicuik House on Friday, September 6, 2019.