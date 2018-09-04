Celebrate new campus

To celebrate its recent opening people are invited to a free event at Newbattle Community Campus next week as part of Doors Open Day.

On Saturday, September 8 from 10am until 3pm, you can enjoy a guided tour of the new facilities in Midlothian’s Digital Centre of Excellence or enjoy a talk by writer/ poet/comedian Eric Davidson.

You could also try out new sports like badminton, have a slice of Cosmo’s pizza, free swimming for the kids, a teddy bears’ picnic and a Bookbugs session.

Midlothian Council leader Derek Milligan(Lab) said: “Everyone is invited to this free event to celebrate the opening of the Newbattle Community Campus.

“We’ve a jam-packed programme of activities to attract as many local people as possible to come along. Come and see the amazing facilities at the school, the Digital Centre of Excellence, and stay to enjoy everything from Bookbug stories, to taster sports and a talk by Eric Davidson, who is also a former Newbattle pupil.

“Around 30 community groups will be there, some with fun activities, and all with lots of information about how you can get involved. Watch out for the National Mining Museum’s mascot Newton who is bringing a dressing up rail for kids and a selfie frame for pictures.

“Black Diamond FM has the date in its diary and the Cosmo family is parking its famous van outside to serve up freshly made pizza with a bit of music thrown in for good measure.”

Find out more at www.midlothian.gov.uk/newbattle.