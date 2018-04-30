Celebrate our heritage

Midlothian’s rich heritage, cultural traditions and historic properties come under the spotlight with a week-long programme of events.

Midlothian Heritage Week runs fromMay 6-13, and promises something to suit every age and interest. The programme includes guided tours, workshops, walks, craft making, concerts, exhibitions and open days.

Promoted by Midlothian Tourism Forum in conjunction with Midlothian Council, Heritage Week follows on from last year’s inaugural event, organised to coincide with Scotland’s Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology.

“This is a great opportunity to showcase Midlothian’s rich history and fascinating heritage,” said the chair of Midlothian Tourism Forum, Andrew McDonald.

“Working in partnership with local visitor attractions, churches, local groups, and libraries, we’ve put together a diverse programme which celebrates Midlothian’s rich cultural offering.”

This year’s highlights include daily tours in the grounds of historic Penicuik House. You can also visit the site of the gunpowder works at Stobs Mill, or hear about the story of papermaking at the unique Penicuik Papermaking Heritage Centre.

Youngsters can enjoy some messy play and learn all about the role of pit ponies at the National Mining Museum Scotland. While everyone can experience the sights and sounds of a working mine with daily pit head tours.

Midlothian Ranger Service invites you to make your own carved spurtle and join them for a campfire cuppa in the woods at Vogrie Country Park. If you prefer to be indoors, Dalkeith Arts Centre is the place to be for a calligraphy workshop, giving you the opportunity to rediscover the art of writing. Or why not go underground, and take a tour of the unique labyrinth of hand carved chambers and passageways that is Gilmerton Cove?

Musical accompaniments for Heritage Week include the Dalkeith Singers in concert at St Mary’s Church, while the Roxburgh Quartet offer up Baubles, Bangles and Beads in an afternoon concert of classical music in the beautiful surroundings of Crichton Collegiate Church.

There will also be a slideshow and talk about Penicuik’s past; a guided walk on the built history of Gorebridge; a hands on workshop to help you digitise your family history, and the chance to tour one of Midlothian’s hidden gems, Newbattle Abbey College.

Full details of Heritage Week are available at www.visitmidlothian.org.uk.