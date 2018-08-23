Cemetery clean-up by the community this weekend

A community clean-up of Loanhead Cemetery will take place this Sunday from 10am, with local people encouraged to come along and help.

Avril Mackenzie was upset at the state of the entrance to the old cemetery at Church Street and decided to put together a community clean-up, raising £250 to purchase new plants to create the new Loanhead Memorial Garden on Sunday, as well as paint to spruce up the benches.

Avril Mackenzie and Yvonne Baillie at the old Loanhead Cemetery

Avril said: “When I saw the state of the cemetery I contacted the council, who said they can’t put new plants in as they don’t have the staff to maintain them. It just looks awful. The area we will focus on did have plants at one point. I hope people come along and help us to improve the look of the cemetery. Please bring your own tools.”