Centenarian’s celebrations

Theresa (Terry) Haggie celebrated her 100th birthday on September 27 with family members and Midlothian Provost Peter Smaill, at Highbank Day Care Centre, Dalkeith.

Born in 1918 in York, Terry spent a happy childhood in Biddenden, Kent. She married Charlie Haggie in 1950 and they moved to Edinburgh, where their children Susan and Colin were born in 1951 and 1957.

Terry has always been a strong, independent woman who has given much of her time supporting and encouraging others – she has a keen interest in swimming and gave many weekends to time keeping for competitions. A skilled first aider she volunteered for the Civil Defence and in later years with St Andrews ambulance crew. Terry also loved her time officiating at dog shows at Ingliston and the Royal Highland Show.

Terry and Charlie, who passed away in 1984, were loving and involved grandparents and Terry now not only is a much loved nana but an admired and loving grandmother to her three great grandchildren.