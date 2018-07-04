Charge set to be introduced for garden waste bins

From March 2019 Midlothian residents will have to pay if they want their brown garden waste bin emptied.

The annual cost will be £35 per bin, £10 higher than the charge to be introduced in Edinburgh from October. The £35 charge will cover the cost of collecting the brown bins fortnightly, from mid-March to mid-November.

Garden waste brown bin.

Midlothian Council’s cabinet member with responsibility for waste services, Councillor John Hackett said: “Like other local authorities, our funding from central government has been cut, and we had to make difficult decisions about what we can and cannot provide when the annual budget was approved in February.

“With year on year cuts to council funding from government the simple fact is councils don’t have the money to deliver services the public want and councils across Scotland are having to consider charging for such services. The charge for garden waste collection will help reduce our £13.5 million funding gap. The other option was to stop brown bin collections altogether.”

The scheme will begin when collection re-starts in March 2019.