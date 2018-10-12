Charity rugby match at Lasswade for brain tumour charity

Lasswade RFC held a fundraiser recently in honour of former player Willie Carmichael, raising £4,000 for The Brain Tumour Charity.

Willie (62) suffers from the aggressive brain cancer glioblastoma. Raising money to fight the condition, family and friends took part in a charity rugby match involving former players, sold food, and held raffles and a charity auction.

Willie said: “It was really well attended. They are a good bunch of boys at Lasswade and everyone helped out. It was a great day. I played for the club about 25 years ago. It was great to be back for this special day. It was absolutely brilliant.

“I was diagnosed with a brain tumour three years ago. So this charity is very important to me. It’s a charity that needs help. Only two per cent of cancer research is for brain tumours.

“I would like to thank everybody that turned up.”

You can still donate at www.just giving. com/fundraising/willie-carmichael